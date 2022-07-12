SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — More details about the devastating murder of a Forest Hill child are being released by the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say on Tuesday, just before 8:30 a.m., Summers County deputies and the Hinton Detachment of the WVSP responded to the Forest Hill area for a death investigation.

They say they found a minor who had died.

The investigation led them to determine that Rusty Weikle, 30 of Forest Hill, and Rebekah Weikle, 30 of Forest Hill, were responsible for the victim’s death, according to a press release.

Both are being charged with First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing.