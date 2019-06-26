WVSP: Remains identified, foul play suspected

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia State Police say human remains found in Mercer County have been identified as those of a woman reported missing by her family.

State police First Sgt. J.K. Cooper told news outlets that the remains are those of 34-year-old Amanda Presutti of Princeton, who was reported missing on June 9.

Cooper said on Tuesday that police suspect foul play, but didn’t say why.

The remains were found last week in an area near the Virginia state line and were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for identification.