WVSU reports COVID-19 cases

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State University is confirming four cases of COVID-19 at the university.

University officials say the four people were in close contact with one another on campus in the last week.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the WVSU Office of Safety and Compliance have begun contact tracing to notify those who have been in contact with the individuals.

All four people are currently in quarantine and must produce a negative test result before resuming regular campus activity, according to university officials.

Officials also say areas where the individuals were known to have been have already received deep cleaning and sanitizing. Those who have been in close contact with the four individuals are also being tested for COVID-19 and are quarantining pending the test results.

School officials say additional safety protocols for the fall semester include mandatory face mask-wearing and health screening stations located throughout campus.

