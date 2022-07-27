MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University Wednesday released its COVID-19 health and safety guidance for the upcoming fall semester, which will start on Aug. 17.

According to a press release from the university, there will not be a universal masking or vaccine requirement, though COVID-19 vaccines are “strongly encouraged” by the school, and masks are “always welcome.”

Masks will only be required for students who contract COVID-19—who must isolate for five days, then wear a mask while in indoor public places for five more days.

Students who test positive will not be required to report positive test results to WVU, but the university said they are expected to follow CDC guidelines for isolation and notify close contacts, and alert their instructors and work with them on a plan for missed classes. Those with COVID-19 symptoms should not report to campus for work or class, the release said.

Virtual options for non-class office meetings will be available for those not comfortable meeting without a mask, the release said.

Students will not be required to verify or update their COVID vaccination status with the university, but the school will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for WVU students at its clinic in the Health and Education Building on the Morgantown campus.

WVU School of Medicine’s Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Arif Sarwari addressed the reasoning for the decision in the release.

“We can say with confidence that we have not seen any sustained significant increase in severe outcomes associated with COVID-19 in West Virginia,” he said in part. “Fatalities and cases requiring ventilator care have remained low and relatively stable throughout the summer.”

WVU said it will no longer maintain a University-specific COVID-19 dashboard since data is available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

More information about WVU’s COVID policies can be found online.