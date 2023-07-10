MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Former West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has released a statement regarding the letter his attorneys sent to WVU this weekend claiming he never resigned.

According to the initial letter from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, Huggins, 69, never resigned and what was considered his resignation was, “based on a text message from Coach Huggins’ wife.” The announcement of Huggins resignation came after he was arrested for DUI in June in Pittsburgh, PA. A day later, Huggins announced his resignation in a statement to the West Virginia community. His resignation was accepted “in light of recent events.”

Now, however, Huggins is saying while he told WVU he would be seeking rehabilitation following the DUI, he did not submit the notice required under his employment agreement to voluntarily resign.

“I am employed by WVU pursuant to an Employment Agreement. I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign. I let WVU know that I was seeking rehabilitation. However, WVU was not willing to speak with me about the Pittsburgh event, nor to provide me time to obtain counsel to review my Employment Agreement,” Huggins said in a media statement.

Huggins says he has been focusing on rehabilitation, and has therefore “not been in the media or responding to WVU’s statements regarding the indictment.” According to Huggins, the letter of resignation that came out from the university was not written or even reviewed by him.

“I now understand that WVU published a statement purportedly written by me at 10:30 p.m. on June 17, 2023. The WVU statement provides: ‘Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately,’ I did not draft or review WVU’s statement.

According to Huggins, that letter released by WVU was not signed and was a “false statement sent under [his] name.”

In a letter from the WVU Office of the General Counsel to the law firm, they say, “We are frankly confused by the allegations within the letter.” According to the university’s general counsel, James “Rocky” Gianola, who has represented Huggins, resigned and retired for Huggins over email, and Baker accepted the resignation.

After further emailed conversation with Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, the university’s Vice President and General Counsel, Stephanie Taylor says she is “still confused” by the law firm’s allegations. According to Taylor, the university and Gianola had been in conversation by text and phone conversations over the two-day period between Huggins’ arrest and resignation. The letter from Taylor doubles down that “during conversations on the evening of June 17, Mr. Gianola indicated to the University that Mr. Huggins had decided to resign and retire.”

In the letter sent by Taylor this afternoon to the law firm, WVU states “Either way, the facts prove these positions meritless. I would again encourage you to do appropriate due diligence before asserting a position that is clearly contrary to the documented evidence.”

Huggins full statement regarding Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith’s letter is available below:

As stated in the letter, Huggins says he has checked into a rehabilitation facility, where he intends to stay until he is cleared to return to coaching. According to Huggins, he spoke with his players on June 17, telling them while he did not know his own future with the program, he encouraged them to stay. The university, however, claims this meeting was to tell them “he would no longer be coaching them.”

“Most importantly, whether I was staying or not, I was encouraging the players to stay at WVU. My players come first, and they needed to hear my support for WVU directly from me,” Huggins said. “… the basketball program is in need and I have a strong desire to conclude my career as the Head Basketball Coach for the program that I love.”

However, four players have already entered the transfer portal since the announcement of Huggins retirement.

Following the letter from Huggins lawyers, WOWK 13 News spoke with a legal analyst who says even though the alleged resignation email came from Mrs. Huggins account, he does not see any loopholes and does not believe Huggins has a case in the matter.