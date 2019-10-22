WVU evacuates engineering research building as a precaution

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A building on West Virginia University’s campus has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. According to a spokesman with the university, John Bolt, the engineering research building on West Virginia University’s Evansdale campus is being evacuated due to “an abundance of caution.”

Bolt said that a student’s experiment had unintended consequences and that it produced more material than originally thought. The West Virginia State Police’s bomb squad has been called in to clean up the building.

An emergency notification will be sent via text around 2 p.m., and the building has been closed until the clean-up can be completed, according to Bolt.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

