WVU Extension to offer OSHA compliance courses in February

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WVNS) – Employers that make sure their businesses are following OSHA regulations can now take courses being offered by West Virginia University Extension.

Businesses across the country are required to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requirements. This ensures that everyone employed is kept safe throughout their time working.

There will be an introductory course for small businesses and a recordkeeping course, both of which will be offered virtually in February. Advance registration is required to take these courses. The record-keeping course costs $150 and will be February 7, 2022, while the introductory course costs $225 and will be February 28, 2022.

To register for these courses or for more information, visit WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension’s website here.