WVU faculty overwhelmingly approves campus vaccine mandate resolution

MORGANTOWN, WV – The faculty of West Virginia University overwhelmingly approved a resolution supporting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students and employees on the university’s campuses.

On Wednesday, a rare meeting of the entire faculty was held. Debate and discussion over the resolution lasted nearly three hours and ended with a call for a vote, with polls open until Noon Thursday.

After the votes were totaled, there were 1,094 in support of the resolution and 185 against it.

The final resolution, which can be read here, will now be sent to WVU’s administration and Board of Governors.

During Wednesday’s meeting, WVU President Gordon Gee and other WVU officials gave presentations as to why they believed a mandate was not the way to go at the current time.

Upon learning of the passing of the resolution, university officials released the following statement on Friday:

We always appreciate and consider input from our campus community. Ultimately it is an administrative decision made in consultation with our Board of Governors. We took a proactive stance by announcing additional measures on Aug. 17, anticipating an 80% vaccination verification rate would likely not be achieved by Sept. 1. Today, the overall rates for the Morgantown Campus are as follows: · Staff/Faculty – 73.46% · Students – 75.91% We are encouraged by the steadily increasing vaccination rates among our students, faculty and staff with our current approach, and importantly, the University’s percent positivity rate is low especially when compared to state and national averages. The latest data, updated each Wednesday, is available at our public dashboard on the Return to Campus website. We continue to monitor conditions and strongly encourage students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated and wear masks where required.