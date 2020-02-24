WVU, food pantry join in poultry project

PINEVILLE, WV (AP) – Dozens of West Virginia families are benefiting from a partnership between West Virginia University Extension Service and a food pantry in the southern part of the state.

The partnership started a few years ago with an educational backyard garden project for clients of Society of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry outside Pineville in Wyoming County. Organizer Arnold Simonse wanted to do more and recruited WVU Extension Service Poultry Specialist Joe Moritz.

WVU said in a news release that over the last two years, they have provided families with education, building plans and materials, proper feed and baby chicks to start small backyard poultry operations.

