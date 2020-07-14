WVU gets $2.2 million grant for stroke research

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research.

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito on Monday announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery.

“West Virginia consistently ranks in the top ten states with the highest rates of stroke and heart disease-related issues,” said Manchin. “With a highly vulnerable population, we must do more to help our neighbors, family, and friends manage and identify health problems, and we must increase our understanding of stroke recovery methods. This funding will support stroke research and the best ways to manage stroke patient recovery. I hope this research will benefit West Virginians who have suffered strokes and aid in their recovery and will continue to call for funding that helps West Virginians across our state.”

Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Over the years, there have been few programs as impactful to West Virginia as the National Institute of Health (NIH)’s Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program,” said Capito. “Funding such as this is incredibly important to our state, as it will increase our understanding of factors contributing to strokes and heart disease and help identify paths towards recovery. This level of collaboration helps not just our higher education system and medical institutions, but also our populations that face higher risks of these illnesses. I will continue to champion this program because it promotes research that is done, and benefits, those in rural areas. These grants demonstrate the robust research capabilities at WVU, and proves that institutions in West Virginia can compete with any across the country or the world.”

