WVU gets $2.5 million to keep buses running

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University is getting federal funding to keep its bus system up and running safely through the pandemic.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is giving the university $2,500,543 to support operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance costs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

“The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way students will be attending school and college in the fall, creating uncertainty for students, families, teachers, and institutions,” said Manchin. “This funding from the FTA will help WVU prepare for changes in providing transportation to students as they return to campus for fall classes. This crisis is far from over and as the Senate works on another COVID-19 relief package, I will keep fighting for funding that supports our schools in their preparation, no matter what classrooms look like this fall.”

Last week, the university announced its Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) would not be running this fall due to health and safety concerns. WVU is planning bus route services in place of the PRT system.

“An important provision of the CARES Act was to give our universities the support they need to keep our students safe. I am pleased to see this funding come to WVU in order to help with operating, administrative, and preventive maintenance as we face the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capito. “It is crucial that our schools reopen with the safety of students and West Virginians first. As we continue to negotiate the next relief package, it’s important that the necessary level of support is included for our higher education institutions and students across our state.”

