WVU has new COVID-19 testing guidelines for 2021 fall semester

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University has updated its COVID-19 guidelines for the Fall 2021 semester. This includes COVID-19 testing requirements for staff, faculty and students returning to campus.

Officials with the university say students, faculty and staff who have verified their vaccination status with the university will not be required to get tested for COVID-19 at the beginning of the semester and will also be exempted from participating in random sample testing throughout the fall semester.

To be exempt from testing at the beginning of the semester, those who are vaccinated must verify their vaccination status by Sunday, Aug. 1. Those who do not verify their status or are not fully vaccinated will have to submit a valid COVID-19 test result to the university, officials say.

The university has provided instructions on how individuals can verify their vaccination status, including a video tutorial.

According to WVU officials, for those who do need to submit test results, the university will only accept “live virus reverse-transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results” that are dated after the Aug. 1 deadline. They will not accept rapid antigen tests results. However, officials say any students, faculty or staff who have tested positive for the virus within the last 90 days will not need to provide the university with test results, but must contact WVU Shared Services at 304-293-6006 to provide proof of their positive result.

Students who need to take a COVID-19 test should get their results before moving onto campus. Individuals should take a printed copy of their negative test result to a WVU health care professional within 48 hours of arriving on campus. University officials say if an individual’s test comes back positive, they must start isolating immediately and notify WVU Shared Services and visit the university’s Return to Campus website for additional information and guidance.

Students, faculty and staff who are not vaccinated must also comply with random sample testing until they are fully vaccinated, quarantine for at least 14 days if they come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, quarantine for five days after out-of-state travel and wear a mask indoors as well as outdoors if they are around other people.

Negative test results can be taken to WVU health care professionals at the following locations. Individuals should have their Mountaineer Card and/or employee number readily available when they arrive at the drop-off locations:

College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences (Room 104) Aug. 2 – 17: Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are available on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mountainlair (Greenbrier Room) Aug. 12 – 20: Monday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend hours are available on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health Sciences (near the Pylons) Aug. 9 – 20: Monday through Friday – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend hours are available on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The university accepts test results from individuals’ local testing providers, both in and out of state, as long as they meet the needed criteria. Those who still need a test when they arrive in Morgantown can visit the following locations:

WVU has more information about sample testing, community testing, and how students, faculty and staff can verify their vaccination status on the university’s website.