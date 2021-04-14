WVU Hospitals gets approval for more beds at Fairmont Medical Center

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Hospitals has received Certificate of Need approval from the West Virginia Health Care Authority to add 32 beds to Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, officials announced Wednesday.

Albert Wright

“We are continually looking for opportunities to expand the services available at Fairmont Medical Center for the residents of Marion County,” Albert Wright, president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “As the demand for inpatient and outpatient care grows, we will do what we can to ensure that those in the greater Fairmont area receive the care they need close to home.”

WVUH opened the emergency department and 10 inpatient beds at Fairmont Medical Center on June 30. At that time, the immediate needs were to ensure continued access to healthcare in Marion County and availability of beds for COVID patients in the event of a surge of patients in the state.

Since opening Fairmont Medical Center, WVUH has expanded the services offered at the hospital, including Cardiology and Vascular care; diagnostics, such as echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, treadmill stress testing, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI); and outpatient laboratory testing.

The additional beds, approved by the West Virginia Health Care Authority, bring the total number of inpatient beds to 42, thereby adding two inpatient units to the facility. It is expected that the increase will also result in more than 100 new jobs, as well, officials said.