WVU hosts in-person commencement ceremonies May 15-16

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia University plans to host four in-person commencement ceremonies for nearly 4,500 students next weekend, with some COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The four ceremonies will take place on Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16, beginning at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day inside the Milan Puskar Stadium. Tickets are required for graduates and spectators to attend. Each graduate can claim up to seven tickets — one for themselves and six to share with guests. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The deadline to claim tickets is Sunday, May 9 at 6p.m.

Graduates from May, August and December 2020 are also invited to participate.

Those who wish to watch the commencement ceremonies, but can’t attend, can view them with the livestream. You can find the webcast livestream here.

The commencement schedule includes:

Saturday, May 15

9 a.m.

Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources

College of Physical Activity and Sport Sciences

Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design

Reed College of Media

2 p.m.

College of Creative Arts

Eberly College of Arts and Sciences

Sunday, May 16

9 a.m.

College of Education and Human Services

John Chambers College of Business and Economics

2 p.m.

College of Law

School of Dentistry

School of Medicine

School of Nursing

School of Pharmacy

School of Public Health

For more information regarding each commencement ceremony, visit the WVUToday’s website.