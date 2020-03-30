WVU launches interactive map of COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University is providing a new resource to get information on COVID-19 testing sites to West Virginians. The Office of Health Services Research, which a part of the School of Public Health, launched an interactive map.
The map shows all testing sites across the mountain state. The map is updated daily based on information from the West Virginia DHHR and WVU’s community partners.
