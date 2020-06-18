WVU Medicine begins relaxing visitation restrictions

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine says it is beginning to relax visitation restrictions put into place at its hospitals and clinics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVU Medicine detailed the updated visitation guidelines, which included requiring all visitors to be screened, wear masks at all times and maintain social distancing, as well as restricting visitation for patients who are under investigation for or who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The full list of the updated general visitation guidelines includes:

All visitors will be screened and must wear masks at all times. Those who screen positive for COVID-19 will not be permitted to visit.

Visitors must enter through designated entrances at each clinical site.

Visitors must obtain, wear, and return a badge upon entering and exiting the building.

Social distancing requirements must be maintained.

There will be no visitation for patients under investigation or positive for COVID-19 unless other criteria are met.

Visitors to inpatients must remain in the patient’s room while on campus. Visitors will not be permitted to travel to common areas, such as the cafeteria or gift shop.

Visitors accompanying patients in ambulatory, procedural, or ancillary sites must stay in the exam/procedure room or designated area or may be asked to wait in their vehicles to maintain distancing parameters.

Clinical staff may request that visitors not be present in areas with limited space.

Local epidemiologic and supply factors can override this policy at any time.

Any person looking for further information for visiting an inpatient or accompanying a patient to an outpatient appointment can call the hospital or clinic prior to their arrival, according to WVU Medicine.

