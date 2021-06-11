WVU Medicine Children’s announces artwork contest winners

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Medicine Children’s has selected the winners of its “Home is Where the HeART is” artwork contest, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Tourism Office.

More than 300 pieces of art highlighting West Virginia’s State Parks and forests were submitted from 25 West Virginia counties and Kentucky. The winners’ artwork will be used to decorate the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.

“Our goal is to create the ultimate healing environment for our patients, their families, and our team to work in and what better way to add comfort and hope than to display artwork of nature created by kids across West Virginia,” Amy L. Bush, B.S.N., M.B.A., R.N., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We’d like to thank all the students and teachers who participated as well as our sponsor, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.”

The winners and the subjects of their artwork are:

Faith Bailes, 14, Kanawha State Forest

Gracie Bowen, 15, Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area

Madison Burdette,12, Elk River

Isabel Cann, 16, Blackwater Falls State Park

Sophie Carpenter, 13, Babcock State Park

Kai Carr, 8, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Alexis Cunanan, 9, Valley Falls State Park

Autumn Dalton, 11, Audra State Park

Caydn Davis, 13, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve

Grandview Elementary School’s Kinder Crew, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Isabella Griffith, 17, Dolly Sods Wilderness

Dezmond Heston, 6, Blackwater Falls State Park

Higher Hills Children’s Center, Blackwater Falls State Park

Abigail Howard, 14, Blackwater Falls State Park

Sydney Jones, 10, Coopers Rock State Forest

Sofia Kelso, 13, Greenbrier State Forest

Noah Lloyd, 10, Chief Logan State Park

Aniah Sparks, 15, Coopers Rock State Forest

Jamie Stueckle, 6, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park

Kaleb Thomas, 11, Kanawha State Forest

Kate Urso, 11, Pipestem Resort State Park

Autumn M. Wolfe, 16, Raven Rock at Coopers Rock State Forest

Christian Yost, 14, Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park

To view the winning artwork, click here.

Teachers and parents can now download a Certificate of Participation to recognize any participating students. The certificates can be downloaded here.

For more information on WVU Medicine Children’s, visit Childrens.WVUMedicine.org.