WVU Medicine Children’s announces artwork contest winners

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – WVU Medicine Children’s has selected the winners of its “Home is Where the HeART is” artwork contest, held in conjunction with the West Virginia Tourism Office.
More than 300 pieces of art highlighting West Virginia’s State Parks and forests were submitted from 25 West Virginia counties and Kentucky. The winners’ artwork will be used to decorate the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
“Our goal is to create the ultimate healing environment for our patients, their families, and our team to work in and what better way to add comfort and hope than to display artwork of nature created by kids across West Virginia,” Amy L. Bush, B.S.N., M.B.A., R.N., C.N.O.R., chief operating officer for WVU Medicine Children’s, said. “We’d like to thank all the students and teachers who participated as well as our sponsor, Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration.”
The winners and the subjects of their artwork are:
- Faith Bailes, 14, Kanawha State Forest
- Gracie Bowen, 15, Spruce Knob-Seneca Rocks National Recreation Area
- Madison Burdette,12, Elk River
- Isabel Cann, 16, Blackwater Falls State Park
- Sophie Carpenter, 13, Babcock State Park
- Kai Carr, 8, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- Alexis Cunanan, 9, Valley Falls State Park
- Autumn Dalton, 11, Audra State Park
- Caydn Davis, 13, New River Gorge National Park and Preserve
- Grandview Elementary School’s Kinder Crew, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
- Isabella Griffith, 17, Dolly Sods Wilderness
- Dezmond Heston, 6, Blackwater Falls State Park
- Higher Hills Children’s Center, Blackwater Falls State Park
- Abigail Howard, 14, Blackwater Falls State Park
- Sydney Jones, 10, Coopers Rock State Forest
- Sofia Kelso, 13, Greenbrier State Forest
- Noah Lloyd, 10, Chief Logan State Park
- Aniah Sparks, 15, Coopers Rock State Forest
- Jamie Stueckle, 6, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
- Kaleb Thomas, 11, Kanawha State Forest
- Kate Urso, 11, Pipestem Resort State Park
- Autumn M. Wolfe, 16, Raven Rock at Coopers Rock State Forest
- Christian Yost, 14, Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park
To view the winning artwork, click here.
Teachers and parents can now download a Certificate of Participation to recognize any participating students. The certificates can be downloaded here.
