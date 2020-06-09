WVU Medicine Children’s gets grant for lifestyle improvement study

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine Children’s has been awarded a $366,000 grant by the National Institutes of Health’s Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) Program.

The grant will allow WVU Medicine Children’s to implement a lifestyle improvement intervention study called “iAmHealthy” for children with a high body mass index. The study is an iPad-based group intervention with the goal of increasing physical activity and awareness of healthy food choices.

“This program is an example of how WVU Medicine Children’s works with community partners to improve the health of children in the state,” said Lee Pyles, M.D., WVU Medicine Children’s pediatric cardiologist and primary investigator of the study. “WVU Medicine Children’s initiated this study in February 2020; however, we halted recruitment due to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) emergency measures. The study will restart on June 8 and will be a completely virtual study, including consent via telemedicine and height and weight obtained at home by family with study-supplied equipment.”

The “iAmHealthy” study is a part of the Echo Idea State Pediatric Clinical Trial Network (ISPCTN). The network includes WVU Medicine Children’s. ISPCTN provides medically underserved or rural populations with access to state-of-the-art clinical trials and builds pediatric research capacity at a national level, according to WVU Medicine Children’s.

Pyles says the United States Preventive Services Task Force determined the involvement of a primary caregiver and provision of at least 26 contact hours of health counseling are the two factors that determine whether a child can improve his or her body mass index.

“It takes a team effort between the child, caregiver, and medical team to help these children get to a healthy, sustainable weight,” Brian Policano, M.D., WVU Medicine Children’s pediatrician and study co-investigator, said. “We hope this study will help us learn more about what clinical interventions are most effective in improving habits and lifestyles in children.”

Children included in the study must be between 6-years-old and 11-years-old and have a body mass index in the 85th percentile. WVU Medicine Children’s says nearly half the children in the state have a body mass index in this range.

WVU Medicine Children’s says up to 28 children will be enrolled in the study, with half receiving standard care from Pediatric Associates of Bridgeport and a healthy lifestyle newsletter from the American Academy of Pediatrics each month. The remaining participants will also work in a group environment with a parent, other families, a dietitian, and a psychologist to improve their diet and lifestyle in addition to receiving standard pediatric care.

