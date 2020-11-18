WVU Medicine needs more donations to complete new Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University President Gordon Gee says construction on the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, however, help is still needed to complete the project.

WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital held a topping-out ceremony for its new hospital in June where they put the final beam on top of the hospital. The next step was to enclose the structure. Gee says the Children’s Hospital could be open by next year.

“Well, I think it is now fully enclosed probably. As you know that is the next step. And now we are heading towards a 2021 opening of Children’s Hospital,” Gee said. “And let me just say, I drive past it every day. I live on the university campus and it’s been just a joy to behold, how this has come up. And it’s, it’s a beautiful facility. It will be state of the art. There will be no finer facility in this country for children, than this particular hospital. And we have spared no issues in order, to make it precisely that. For the kids of West Virginia, that’s what it’s all about.”

Gee says the new hospital is crucial to make sure healthcare is accessible to people in the area. Last November, WVU Medicine Children’s hosted a Mediathon bringing in $1,231,305 for the organization. In March, they received a $1 million donation from the Milan Puskar Foundation which went directly toward the “Grow Children’s Campaign” goal of $60 million to build the facility.

“Well you know, one of the things we believe in as a university is that we are here to serve, all 1-point-8 million West Virginians. And one of the things that we have discovered over time is that so West Virginians felt like they had to leave, to get health care in another place, or have surgical care or a variety of other things,” Gee said. “We’ve made a determination that our academic medical center, WVU Medicine, is going to be a leader in terms of providing the health care for the people of this state, and particularly for our children.”

“You know there is nothing more devastating to a parent than to have their child come down with a disease, that they have to then leave the state, or move somewhere else in order to be taken care of. We’re going to take care of every child in the state and make sure they have the very best health care. And that’s the importance of this hospital.” West Virginia University President Gordon Gee

Gee says the new Children’s Hospital will be important to providing pediatric intensive care and acute care units, as well as a dedicated emergency department.

“Yeah, what we are really doing is really raising the ability to have Pediatric Intensive Care Units, Pediatric Acute Care Units, a dedicated emergency department, a pharmacy, a cafeteria, a gift shop. All the things that, that we haven’t been able to do up to this point, but most importantly ya know over the past five or six years, since I’ve been here, we’ve hired about 1,000 new, really world-class physicians. And we are hiring people from around the country to come and be part of, be part of our physician faculty. And it’s not just simply here in Morgantown, we are really focusing on making sure that our whole system, which as you know is the largest employer in the state.”

While Gee says construction is going well, WVU Medicine needs help from all corners of West Virginia to complete the new children’s hospital. The organization is hosting a “Month of Miracles” to help continue fundraising.

To donate, go to https://www.wboy.com/wvukids/ or text WVUKIDS to 51555.

