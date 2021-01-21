WVU Medicine to open COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WBOY) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center, in conjunction with the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department and Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV), has planned a COVID- 19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the Meadowbrook Mall, in Bridgeport, in the old Elder-Beerman clothing store.

The vaccination center, which will have an initial capability of 1,000 doses per day, will be ready for operation by the second week of February and can be open four to seven days per week. officials said. As additional vaccine becomes available, dosing can expand. This will be WVU Medicine’s second vaccine center. Its first center opened at the Morgantown Mall this week.

The intent is to have infrastructure and a plan in place when the vaccine arrives, according to officials.

The actual opening of the vaccination center will be dependent on the availability of the vaccine. When open, appointments can be made at the WVU Medicine COVID-19 vaccination web site or through the WVU Medicine COVID-19 phone line: 833-795-SHOT.

“UHC, Harrison County Health Department and CCWV recognize that working together, we can plan large-scale approaches to vaccinating the entire region quickly,” said Michael C. Tillman, president and CEO of United Hospital Center. “We are prepared to respond, once enough vaccine becomes available for our region.”

When open, the center will be capable of administering vaccine to any West Virginian, in accordance with state guidelines. In addition, Doddridge, Marion, and Taylor County Health Departments, Harrison County Emergency Management Office, several local nursing schools, Highland Hospital, and the Bridgeport Police Department are partners in the planning process.