“WVU Mountaineer Game Day Signing Day Special” on WOWK-TV rescheduled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Due to the expected Congressional impeachment vote at 7:20 this evening, the previously scheduled “WVU Mountaineer Game Day Signing Day Special” will not air in its previously scheduled time period of 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The program will air at a later time, still to be determined. We’ll notify you via social and digital media and on WOWK TV when the new air date and time is scheduled.

You can also watch the impeachment debate on our live stream.

