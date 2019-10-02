WVU Mountaineer gets flu shot to spread immunization awareness

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With autumn here and winter right behind it, the chances of coming down with the flu will grow. But on Wednesday, students at the WVU School of Pharmacy teamed up with the Mountaineer himself, giving him a flu shot to demonstrate how important it is to keep individuals and the community safe.

“Flu shots are something that’s kind of controversial, and we’re trying to raise awareness that it does not cause the flu, and that we’re trying to promote that everyone should get their flu shot to prevent the spread of the flu and getting the flu,” said Callan Banks, a pharmacy student at WVU who gave the Mountaineer his immunization at the event.

That kind of community outreach is a major part of the school’s efforts. Each year, student pharmacists pick a way to connect with people outside of campus, and this year they’re trying to take it statewide.

“It is really our goal to get out into our community, especially the areas outside of Morgantown that may not have the benefits of the university in their town. Our students this year made it their goal to get out to all 55 counties in West Virginia, and they’re well on their way to achieving that,” said WVU Associate Professor of Pharmacy Gretchen Garofoli.

And if you ask the Mountaineer, he’s glad to lead a different kind of charge this year, helping to spread one message to the entire state: get the flu shot, and stay safe.

“Anything to help out WVU Medicine. They do so much to help countless people every single day, and so if I can help them by doing this, then it’s not even a question,” said Mountaineer Timothy Eads.