WVU nurse latest $1 million winner for ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Babydog presented the $1 million check to the fifth winner of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery on Wednesday.
Denise Morrison is a charge nurse at West Virginia University Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Along with her co-workers, Morrison was called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor.
Justice, with Babydog, surprised hospital staff by announcing Morrison as the latest winner of the million-dollar prize in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.
Morrison is the fifth $1 million winner of the vaccine lottery.
