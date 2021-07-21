WVU nurse latest $1 million winner for ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery

Morrison and dozens of her coworkers at WVU Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown were called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor. Little did Morrison know that she would be West Virginia’s next Millionaire

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Babydog presented the $1 million check to the fifth winner of the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccine Lottery on Wednesday.

Denise Morrison is a charge nurse at West Virginia University Medicine’s J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Along with her co-workers, Morrison was called in for what they believed to be a simple meeting with the Governor.

Justice, with Babydog, surprised hospital staff by announcing Morrison as the latest winner of the million-dollar prize in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes.

Morrison is the fifth $1 million winner of the vaccine lottery.

