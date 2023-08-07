MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU President Gordon Gee has disclosed his plans to retire as WVU President following the end of his contract in 2025.

According to the Executive Director of Communications at WVU, April Kaull, President Gordon Gee’s contract with WVU is set to end on June 30, 2025. After the expiration, Kaull said that Gee plans to retire.

The WVU Faculty Senate held a meeting on Aug. 7 where Gee reportedly announced his plans.

No official information has been released about whether or not Gee will retain a role within the University following his retirement, though there is speculation that he will serve as a faculty member with WVU’s Law School.

A post on X (Twitter) from user @bitmapped says: “Gordon Gee tells WVU Faculty Senate he intends to step down from the presidency in June 2025 and serve as a faculty member in the law school.”

Reports of Gee’s planned involvement with the University after he retires have yet to be confirmed by 12 News. This story will be updated when new information is released.