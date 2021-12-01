WVU president in hot seat with resolution on no-confidence vote

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University’s president is in the hot seat.

The school’s faculty senate has a resolution on a no-confidence vote for E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The resolution claims Gee and Reed haven’t been transparent on hiring practices and refused to enforce a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, even though faculty and students voted for one.

The faculty senate will vote on the resolution Monday.