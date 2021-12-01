WVU president in hot seat with resolution on no-confidence vote

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University’s president is in the hot seat.
The school’s faculty senate has a resolution on a no-confidence vote for E. Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.
The resolution claims Gee and Reed haven’t been transparent on hiring practices and refused to enforce a campus-wide COVID-19 vaccine mandate, even though faculty and students voted for one.
The faculty senate will vote on the resolution Monday.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.