WVU receives NASA research award

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced an award of $100,000 to West Virginia University for space research from NASA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research.

“WVU continues to establish itself as an institutional pillar of research in the higher education community. Our state has such a rich history in our country’s pursuit of knowledge of outer space, and I am very pleased that this funding will help continue that tradition. We should be proud that the work being done at WVU can have such an incredible impact, and I’m proud to support their ingenuity and out-of-this-world science research,” Capito says.

The senators, who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice and Science, and Related Agencies subcommittee say the funding was made available under the Rapid Response Research program and will help WVU develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based framework for real-time radio-frequency interference detection and mitigation.

“West Virginians have always played a role in NASA’s developments and achievements, from the contributions of ‘Hidden Figures’ Katherine Johnson and ‘Rocket Boys’ Homer Hickam to the work at the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility in Fairmont. With its rich history, it is no surprise that NASA has chosen to partner with West Virginia University, and I am pleased that our state has another opportunity to contribute to space exploration,” Manchin says.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories