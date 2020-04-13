WVU residence hall quarantined after resident tests positive for COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — Residents in at Evansdale Residential Complex, also known as the Towers, on the campus of West Virginia State University have been told to self-quarantine after a student living in the residence hall tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from West Virginia University, the university was notified Sunday afternoon by the Monongalia County Health Department. WVU officials said they are working with the Monongalia County Health Department and the state’s public health officials to ensure the health and safety of all those living in the Towers.

According to the university, the individual who tested positive has been isolated. MCHD is contact tracing to alert anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual in recent days.

Other residents in the complex must remain in self-isolation until they are tested. All residents, as well employees who have been working in the Evansdale Residential Complex, will begin being tested Monday morning.

In addition, a care package with a mask, gloves and cleaning supplies will be delivered to each resident’s room starting Sunday evening. Meals deliveries also will be arranged for residents beginning Monday.

The Evansdale Café, as well as all community restrooms and gathering areas in the Evansdale Residential Complex, have gone through or are undergoing a deep cleaning beginning Sunday afternoon.