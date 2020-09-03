WVU scholarship to honor mathematician Katherine Johnson

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) – West Virginia University has established a scholarship honoring pioneering Black mathematician Katherine Johnson.

WVU says the scholarship will benefit students studying math or science within the university’s College of Arts and Sciences.

WVU alumna Deborah Miller established the endowed Katherine Johnson Math Scholarship. It will be awarded to undergraduates with preference given to Black students.

Johnson died Feb. 24. She was among the first Black students to attend WVU, where she did graduate work after earning bachelor’s degrees at West Virginia State College. Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions. She was portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories