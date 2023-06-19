MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – The search for a new West Virginia University’s head basketball coach is underway.

Bob Huggins stepped down from his coaching position on Saturday after receiving a DUI on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Huggins released a statement on Saturday, saying he is planning to take time to focus on his health.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins said. “I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.” Former WVU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins

Following his announcement, fans and sports enthusiasts are eager to see where WVU’s men’s basketball team goes in terms of hiring a new coach.

“It’s going to be a very interesting next couple of days. They have one of the best recruiting classes from the transfer portal, so they were going to be one of the better teams on paper,” Charleston Gazette Sportswriter Christopher Wade said. “Huggins himself has obviously taken a beating over this. What he’s done, it’s obviously not good.”

In 2004, he was caught driving under the influence back when he was the head coach at Cincinnati, and he resigned from that position in 2005.

“Obviously, you’re not going to be able to mentor young people if you’re getting DUIs on the weekends. You’re not in the best health by any means,” WV resident and basketball fan Aaron Page said.

Huggins also faced backlash last month when he used an anti-gay slur on a Cincinnati radio show, which led to him being suspended for the first three games for this upcoming season and a $1 million salary reduction.

“First of all, Bob Huggins has been a wonderful addition to this state, to the coaching facility, but I think it was about time for him to go because of his recent problems with drinking. In some ways, I hate to see him go, but in some ways, I think it’s about time,” WV resident and basketball fan Carter Zerbe said.

Even though recent events have unfolded in this way, several fans and sports enthusiasts say his mistakes don’t erase his success.

“That’s going to be part of his story. For Bob Huggins, hall of fame, great coach, 40 years, building up programs,” Mike Asti said. Asti is the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now.

Asti added, “In this day and age, after what happened six weeks ago, he was able to stay on because he was a legend…. they gave him every chance in the book.”

Huggins earned more than 930 career wins in his 40 plus years of coaching, and last summer, he made history being inducted into the basketball hall of fame.

“I think West Virginia as a whole, the basketball program probably won’t have a negative impact because they’re such a great program, such a great fanbase,” Wade said.

“His impact was not only on the court with the wins and losses and the players, but also the community, the fanbase rallying around him,” Wade said.

Now, WVU fans are wondering what’s next.

“It just had to happen. So even if the program ends up losing for the next several years, and has a miserable 2023/2024 season, they couldn’t have kept Bob Huggins,” Asti said.

Current players have a 30-day window to either change universities or stick with WVU following the coaching change according to NCAA rules. You can find more on that process here.

“I just hate it for the players because you go in thinking you’re going to get Bob Huggins, top class of WVU for some time anyways, so it just kind of sucks as an athlete thinking you’re going to have a high prestige coach, he’s been in the final four two different times,” Page said. “It’s got to be hard on them, ‘what do I do now? Are we going to find a way out? Should I go somewhere else?’ Coaches have a big pull in where they go and where they commit to, so I feel bad for them more than anything.”