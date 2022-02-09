WVU student facing felony after fraternity dispute

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – A West Virginia University student is facing a felony charge following a fraternity dispute.

University Police responded to a call early on the morning of Sunday, February 6, 2022, involving an argument between two fraternities, Phi Sigma Phi and Delta Chi, a WVU spokesperson said.

During the argument, WVU student Garret Boehme, who is a member of Phi Sigma Phi, allegedly got a firearm from his vehicle and fired a single round into the air, according to WVU officials.

UPD officers were able to quickly identify Boehme, confiscate the gun, and determine there was no threat to campus, officials said.

Boehme was arrested and charged with one count of felony wanton endangerment.

“The investigation is ongoing, and University Police are also working with the WVU Office of Student Conduct for additional appropriate action,” read a statement from WVU.

Also this week, WVU suspended Delta Chi over a hazing incident.