WVU students facing expulsion for online posts related to anonymous letter

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – Four West Virginia University students have been referred to the university’s Office of Student Conduct for sharing threatening information concerning the community notice that was issued on Sunday.

WVU announced that the students are now facing disciplinary action which could include expulsion after they were identified as sharing threatening information online that was “in violation of the university’s zero-tolerance policy for any behaviors that incite anxiety or fear concerning campus safety.”

The university determined that four different posts on an anonymous online platform were “knowingly false and heightened anxiety and fear.” The false information was related to the anonymous letter that the campus received that threatened a possible public suicide on Monday. The posts have since been removed.

The University takes these actions very seriously and, in addition to referring to Student Conduct, also will work with the University Police Department to determine legal charges that may be filed for violating local, state or federal laws. WVU Today release, Dec. 8, 2021

“Anyone making these kinds of threats should be held accountable,” said University Police Chief Sherry St. Clair. “We plan to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

WVU first announced that they had received a letter threatening public suicide on Sunday. The anonymous writer made no specific threat to any person or groups but noted Monday at noon and listed both outdoor and indoor locations, including the Mountainlair.

Another release on Monday afternoon revealed that none of the threats in the letter took place. West Virginia University said that the campus would continue to take safety precautions and urged students to do the same.

Some students, however, believed that the university did not do enough on Monday, claiming on social media that WVU should have canceled in-person classes completely.

According to Wednesday’s release, the university is not in receipt of any additional information that would cause concern.