WVU to reopen campuses to full capacity for fall 2021 semester

Dramatic image of Woodburn Hall at West Virginia University or WVU in Morgantown WV as the sun sets behind the illuminated historic building

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia University has announced its plans to open its full campuses for the Fall 2021 semester.

WVU officials say this is due to the decreasing COVID-19 numbers and the increase of COVID-19 vaccines being administered through the state.

University officials strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated against the virus, but the vaccines are not required for faculty, staff or students. The university says it will reevaluate vaccination requirements upon FDA approval.

Anyone who has yet to be vaccinated, but would like to be, can find available vaccination appointments here.

As of Tuesday, June 15, 25% of students and 36% of employees on the Morgantown campus have verified that they have been vaccinated, 5% of students and 35% of employees at Potomac State College in Keyser have verified their vaccination, 8% of students and nearly 38% of employees at WVU Tech in Beckley have verified their vaccination.

On Sunday, June 20, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors on campus. Those who are not fully vaccinated are still expected to wear a mask while inside all University facilities and outdoors when around other people.

Individuals will not be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination on campus but need to complete the vaccine verification process.