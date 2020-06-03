WVU announces mandatory COVID testing prior to fall semester

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University officials announced today mandatory testing of all faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this fall.

According to a statement on its web site, WVU plans to resume in-person instruction for the fall 2020 semester.

“All faculty, staff and students who will be on campus this fall will be tested before classes begin,” the statement says. “A detailed plan for broad-based, initial testing will be shared in the coming weeks. WVU will continue to conduct surveillance testing throughout the fall semester.”

Beginning Monday, June 8, WVP plans to hold weekly communications to help students and staff prepare. These weekly communications will be held through early August.

“Live Return to Campus Conversations” will be held weekly beginning June 11.

In addition to testing, WVU officials have implemented other safety protocols including the continuation of having some staff work from home. Those employees who will be required to return to campus will be notified by their supervisor by late July.

The university will require all faculty, staff and students to complete COVID-19 education training before Aug. 11. The training module will become available mid-July.

All faculty, staff, students and visitors wear masks while on campus.

All social distancing guidelines should be maintained and everyone should practice good hygiene to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

All faculty, staff and students will receive a welcome back kit that contains a cloth mask or gaiter, disposable masks, hand sanitizer and a safe touch tool. A distribution plan will be shared at a later date.

More information can be found here.

