WVU to resume in-person classes next week

by: Ashley Haycraft

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia University will resume in-person, undergraduate classes on the Morgantown campus Monday, Sept. 28.

WVU made the announcement Wednesday, Sept. 23 on their official Facebook page.

According to WVU officials, in-person instruction was canceled and a temporary shift to online learning was announced Sept. 7 in response to an increase in positive cases in students and as concern about a potential spike in cases following several reports of parties held over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The University and Monongalia County health experts says they have closely monitored a number of factors during the two-week pause. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources page shows positive COVID-19 tests in the county are trending down.

“The data drove our decision and I am so delighted all indications are we can safely return to in-person instruction,” President Gordon Gee said on the official WVU website.

WVU officials say since return-to-campus testing began on July 20, they have seen just five faculty and staff positive cases on the Morgantown campus – none found to be from a classroom or on-campus exposure.

University officials also say they will continue to conduct testing of students who are symptomatic, as well as those who may be at a higher risk for exposure. Faculty and staff who are working on campus can also receive a test upon request.

