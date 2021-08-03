WVU updates Fall 2021 return to campus guidance

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — As students, faculty and staff return to campus for the fall 2021 semester, West Virginia University is providing additional guidance as campuses prepare to fully reopen.

According to the university, 59% of WVU faculty and staff and 60% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated. Officials say this number is below the 70% threshold previously needed by Aug. 1 to hold a large concert-like FallFest this academic year.

If the university doesn’t keep its goal of having its employees and students with a vaccination rate of 80% by Sept. 1, the University will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for those who are unvaccinated, including increased testing frequency and penalties for failure to comply with COVID-19 related requirements.

West Virginia has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases within the last few weeks, with 2,585 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, and the daily cumulative percent positivity was 4.94%

WVU officials say they strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated and to verify their vaccine status through their official housing website.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 3, WVU’s campuses have the following vaccination rates:

Morgantown Staff/Faculty—58.75% Students—59.79%



Keyser Staff/Faculty—27.88% Students— 26.00%



Beckley Staff/Faculty—59.29% Students—34.49%

