WVU will be one of the first universities in the nation to offer a music and health degree

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced it will be offering a new degree program for music and health. This program was made for students who have a passion for music but also want a career in healthcare.
The Bachelor of Science in Music and Health will provide students with an opportunity to be a music major while pursuing one of six tracks in the health sciences:
- Medicine
- Pharmacy
- Physical therapy
- Occupational therapy
- Dentistry
- Physician assistant
WVU’s School of Music director, Michael Ibrahim, talked to 12 News about how necessary the program is for students who have an interest in furthering their music skills, as well as wanting a career in healthcare.
Here is what he had to say:
Q: What will this program look like?
Q: How does it feel to be one of the first universities to offer a program like this?
Q: Will this allow students get the best of both fields in one program?
Q: Will this open a lot of new opportunities for prospective students?
Ibrahim mentioned how grateful they are to be working with WVU Health Sciences to get this program started. He said there will be advising for students from both ends of the School of Music and Health Sciences.
If you’re interested in this program, go to the College of Creative Arts website to read more information.
