WVU’s PRT isn’t running this fall

MORGANTOWN, WV (WTRF)- The world-famous Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) at West Virginia University will not be in service this Fall.

A statement made on the PRT Twitter account said the reason the PRT will not be in service is that they want to ensure the health and safety of the community.

Transportation is planned to be provided by several bus routes.

Details on the bus routes are still being finalized & will be communicated on the PRT twitter page.

