WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after what West Virginia Governor Jim Justice called a “catastrophic injury.”

According to the governor, Deputy Tyler Phillips noticed an SUV stuck in a ditch early Sunday morning. As the SUV was pulled out, Phillips became pinned against a tree. Justice recognized Phillips service during a COVID-19 briefing this afternoon.

“Tyler needs your prayers right now, and we hope and pray he’ll get through this. And we should absolutely all know that without any question, Tyler should feel that we’re with him, we haven’t forgot him, and we don’t just take him for granted,” Justice said.

Wyoming County Sheriff B.G. Ellis says Phillips has a long road to recovery, and thanked the other first responders who helped provide him with care.