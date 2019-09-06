Wyoming County man begins walk to Charleston

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — Wyoming County Circuit Clerk David “Bugs” Stover is well into his hike from Welch to Charleston.

He is walking to show Governor Jim Justice the importance of completing the Coalfields Expressway. His journey began Tuesday, September 3, and he plans to be in Charleston by Sunday, September 8.

Our sister station, 59 News caught up with him Thursday, September 5, in Beckley, where he said more help is needed if the state is going to get the project done on time.

“The Governor’s announced that we’re going to build it, and I believe it, that’s what he wants to do. But if you’re gonna build it to Virginia in the next five years, it took us 29 to get it Mullens, and the Governor’s gonna need all the help he can get,” Stover explained.

The Coalfields Expressway is currently being paved between Slab Fork and Mullens. That section is expected to be done by the end of Fall 2019.