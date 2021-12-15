Yeager Airport: Airlines requiring bags to be checked 45 minutes before or you will not board

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport announced via Twitter that airlines are requiring you to check bags 45 minutes before your departure time or you will not be able to board your flight.

They say they are asking people to arrive at the airport, “at least two hours before your flight.”

Airlines are now requiring checked bags to be checked 45 minutes before departure and if you are not checked-in by the cutoff time, you will not be able to board your flight.

They say to check with your airline to see their policy.

Please arrive to the airport at least two hours before your flight. Airlines are now requiring you to check bags 45 minutes prior to departure. If you are not checked-in by the cutoff time, you will not be able to board your flight. Check with your airline to see their policy. pic.twitter.com/9sjOsbjvEo — Yeager Airport (@flycrw) December 15, 2021