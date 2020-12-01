Yeager Airport has new technology to improve checkpoint screening

A passenger hands his ID into a TSA officer to insert into a credential authentication unit at Yeager Airport. (TSA photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Transportation Security Administration at Yeager Airport is now using new technology to improve checkpoint screenings.

The new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit consists of the passport reader, an ID card reader, a Federal personal identity verification ID card reader, a monitor, a stand and a UV light.

The CAT unit is used to scan documents such as REAL I.D. Drivers licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments, passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards and U.S. visas.

“The new credential authentication technology (CAT) unit enhances our detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent driver’s licenses, passports and other ID documents at checkpoints and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification.” John Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia

TSA officials say passengers should approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and hand their ID to the TSA officer who will insert it into the scanner for authentication. The CAT unit will verify if the traveler has been prescreened and is allowed to travel out of the airport for a flight that day.

TSA agents say travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight. A boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those with ID issues.

Officials advise travelers to have REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other acceptable forms of identification by Oct. 1, 2021. The CAT units will not accept a driver’s license after Oct. 1, 2021, if it is not REAL ID-compliant.