CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) and Marshall University’s chapter of Women in Aviation are taking part this weekend in an international effort to introduce girls to careers in aviation.

CRW says “Girls in Aviation Day” is an international event by Women in Aviation as an outreach to inspire the next generation of women in aviation fields. The local event is set to take place between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School.

“Our goal is to show our local community that there are exciting careers available to girls as engineers, aircraft maintenance technicians, pilots, dispatchers, air traffic controllers, and many other jobs within the aviation community, said Dominique Ranieri, Airport Director and CEO. “We are excited to bring this first-time event to CRW.”

Officials with the airport say they are expecting more than 100 girls between the ages of 8 and 18 at the event where they will have the chance to take part in hands-on activities and meet with women who have careers in aviation fields.

“Events like this help introduce students to the wide variety of opportunities within the world of aviation,” Ranieri said. “We hope that all of the attendees leave knowing that they can one day choose a career in this field.”

CRW officials say there are more than 150 events planned around the world Saturday at airports, fixed-base operators, museums and hangars across the United States and Canada and parts of Europe, Africa and Asia.