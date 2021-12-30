Yeager Airport to become West Virginia International Yeager Airport in 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport will become the West Virginia International Yeager Airport on New Year’s Day.

Rachel Urbanski, Public Affairs Specialist with Yeager Airport and Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, tells 13 News that it is not a name change, but a “name addition.”

She says that it will go into effect on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

The airport code, CRW, will not change, according to Urbanski.