Yeager Airport to follow Pres. Biden’s federal mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yeager Airport is adjusting its mask-wearing policies to follow President Joe Biden’s Executive Order.

Yeager Airport officials say the new federal mask mandate applies to all persons on airport property including passengers, visitors, airport employees, tenants and vendors.

The Transportation Security Administration will enforce the following new madate:

Refusing to wear a mask on airport property may result in removal and denial of re-entry.

Refusing to wear a mask may also result in civil penalties under federal law.

Children 2 years old and older must wear a mask.

Your mask must be worn between sips and bites while drinking, eating or taking

medication.

The only exceptions to the federal mask mandate are: Children under the age of 2



When necessary to temporarily remove the mask for identity verification purposes.

While communicating with a person who is deaf or hard of hearing, when the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

People with disabilities who cannot wear a mask or cannot safely wear a mask because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

People for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety, or job duty as determined by the relevant workplace safety guidelines or federal regulations.

“Our passengers have been wearing masks for several months now and we have had very little issue with compliance. We are very appreciative to everyone for wearing their masks, and we ask everyone to review and prepare to follow this TSA directive before traveling.” Nick Keller, Yeager Airport Director and CEO

If you have any questions, contact Yeager Airport at (304)-344-8033. More information can be found at yeagerairport.com/covid-19.