Yeager Airport to receive millions for airport improvement funding

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Yeager Airport is receiving more than 3.8 million dollars from the Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“This means we’re getting about $400,000 more dollars than usual, and that money is extremely

important right now,” said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller.

According to a press release, the money is for runway rehabilitation.

The money will rehabilitate 2,500 feet of Runway 5/23 to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize foreign object debris.

Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the funding announcement this afternoon.

In total, West Virginia Airports are receiving more than 4.5 million dollars in funding.