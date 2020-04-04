Young issues quarantine order, ambulances transporting more

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will issue a quarantine order Saturday for a family refusing to comply with isolation suggestions.

“This is a step we have not taken lightly, but we won’t hesitate to take this action to protect the health of the public,” Dr. Sherri Young, executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says.

More individuals are being transported by ambulances for respiratory-related illnesses, according to Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority.

Mason says she attributed the increase in ambulance transport to growing awareness of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Young says the increase in people being transported is unfortunate but not unexpected.

“We’re going to see cases continue to ramp up for the next several days,” she says. “It’s important people stay at home, wash their hands and practice good hygiene.”

