CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One of the Mountain State’s leading immunization experts has made the 2023 list of West Virginia Wonder Women.

The list is published each fall by WV Living Magazine, and this year features cabinet secretary of the newly-formed West Virginia Department of Health Dr. Sherri Young, according to her alma mater the West Virginia School of Orthopedic Medicine.

Young is one of 50 women selected for the 2023 honor, which will be highlighted in the magazine’s fall issue. The women named each year as “Wonder Women” are chosen for their service to their communities, industries and work to make a positive change in the lives around them, according to the WVSOM.

“It’s an honor to be listed among so many wonderful women making an impact in our beautiful state,” said Young. “I’m grateful to WV Living Magazine for highlighting these women and the impact they are making in their communities. These ‘Wonder Women’ should be celebrated for their achievements to inspire others to serve.

Young has a long resume in the medical field in West Virginia. One of her most well-known roles in the state is becoming the first woman to serve as executive director and health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. During her time at the KCHD, Young became a leading figure in the fight to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Since her time at the KCHD, Young has also served as CAMC’s chief medical examiner and clinical leader, as well as the first state immunization officer in West Virginia. Young is considered a leading expert in immunization in the Mountain State.