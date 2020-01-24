Young women make their way to West Virginia State Capitol, for “Women and Girls Day.”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Young women from all over West Virginia made their way to the state capitol in Charleston on Friday, where it was “Women and Girls Day.” This event is sponsored by the West Virginia’s Women’s Commission.

Renate Pore who is President of Kanawha Valley NOW, says, “this is to teach young women and girls about the political process, the importance of voting, what the legislature looks like.”

Another reason for this particular day is to lobby for support for certain pro-women bills, some of which relate directly to the youth.

Amanda Ray, President of Morgantown NOW, says bills, “like paid family leave, maternity leave that would be paid, and also the menstrual products in high schools and middle schools to make those free for those who are attending public schools in the state.”

The big message here is simple – get involved.