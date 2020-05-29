Low-contact youth sports practices to begin in early June in WV

1  of  2
West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says practice for low-contact youth sports and little league sports can resume June 8, 2020. Games will also be able to resume June 22.

Justice says medical experts and the WVSSAC agree it will be safe for summer athletics and band training to begin by this time.

The governor says spectators will be allowed to attend the youth and outdoor sporting events as well as equestrian events beginning June 22 provided they follow mandatory social distancing guidelines.

