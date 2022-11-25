(Stacker) – The 2022 midterm elections put former President Donald Trump’s political influence, both within the Republican party and among the voting public, to the test.

Trump endorsed more than two dozen Republican candidates. While the GOP expected a “red wave” to deliver overwhelming control of both houses of Congress, the results were significantly more muted.

Democrats retained control of the Senate; and while Republicans have the House, the margin of success proved to be narrower than pro-Trump devotees anticipated. However, candidates that were given the thumbs up by Trump did not overwhelmingly win as expected, although West Virginia’s Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Alex Mooney won his race.

Exactly how the election results will affect Trump’s fundraising efforts remains to be seen. But Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than $99 million on Trump’s behalf. While there are few restrictions on how Trump can use that money if he doesn’t end up running for the presidency in 2024, he may not be able to use the millions already raised if he does, according to experts.

So, exactly where is the bulk of Trump support money coming from? The areas of the nation and the communities within them vary wildly. Republican-leaning voters are assumed to be older, predominantly white, well-educated, and more affluent than average. And while this is certainly true in many pockets of the country—such asPalm Beach, Florida, which is home to many seniors, and one zip code in New York City that’s around 80% white and among the Big Apple’s richest sections—there are exceptions.

Take Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, a small community just 30 miles outside the capital city of Madison. This township’s zip code appears on this list, but the area went for Biden in 2020. Rhode Island is a deeply blue state, yet the community of Wyoming, population 233, donated to Trump at a higher rate than major metros like Reno, Nevada. And then there is Plain, Wisconsin, an only slightly conservative subsection of liberal Sauk County where less than 17% of the population holds a college degree.

In short, such variety speaks to the reach of Trump’s continued influence despite very recent attempts by the Republican party to distance itself from him amidst the results of the 2022 midterms.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, to compile a list of the 50 zip codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump over the last two years. Each zip code is ranked by its total donation amount to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Make America Great Again PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals (as opposed to outside groups or committees) were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump’s campaign in that zip code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each zip code represent the most sizable community within that respective zip code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference.

#50. 25276 (Spencer, West Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $434.23 ($3,233 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.4 (3 donations)

– Population: 7,446

– Median household income: $33,121

– Total in West Virginia: $32,633 (2,523 donations)

#49. 53578 (Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $437.09 ($2,800 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.2 (1 donations)

– Population: 6,406

– Median household income: $65,018

– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)

#48. 61046 (Lanark, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $440.92 ($1,025 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.2 (12 donations)

– Population: 2,325

– Median household income: $65,435

– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)

#47. 18972 (Uppr Blck Edy, Pennsylvania)

– Donations per 1K people: $444.41 ($1,431 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.4 (11 donations)

– Population: 3,220

– Median household income: $83,401

– Total in Pennsylvania: $233,511 (19,073 donations)

#46. 78124 (Marion, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $452.21 ($2,963 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (9 donations)

– Population: 6,553

– Median household income: $73,724

– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)

#45. 96027 (Etna, California)

– Donations per 1K people: $457.28 ($1,039 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.7 (13 donations)

– Population: 2,273

– Median household income: $56,801

– Total in California: $834,772 (75,345 donations)

#44. 80807 (Burlington, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $459.25 ($2,048 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (12 donations)

– Population: 4,460

– Median household income: $55,174

– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)

#43. 89501 (Reno, Nevada)

– Donations per 1K people: $463.22 ($2,054 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 9.2 (41 donations)

– Population: 4,435

– Median household income: $44,393

– Total in Nevada: $73,985 (14,915 donations)

#42. 2898 (Wyoming, Rhode Island)

– Donations per 1K people: $469.83 ($534 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.6 (3 donations)

– Population: 1,137

– Median household income: $67,679

– Total in Rhode Island: $9,986 (893 donations)

#41. 33042 (Cudjoe Key, Florida)

– Donations per 1K people: $483.76 ($3,150 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.3 (80 donations)

– Population: 6,512

– Median household income: $91,352

– Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)

#40. 10162 (New York, New York)

– Donations per 1K people: $484.27 ($601 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 21.8 (27 donations)

– Population: 1,240

– Median household income: $96,555

– Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)

#39. 53583 (Sauk City, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $488.45 ($2,945 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (4 donations)

– Population: 6,029

– Median household income: $75,846

– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)

#38. 33480 (Palm Beach, Florida)

– Donations per 1K people: $498.52 ($5,300 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 27.2 (289 donations)

– Population: 10,631

– Median household income: $141,328

– Total in Florida: $609,223 (54,214 donations)

#37. 98281 (Point Roberts, Washington)

– Donations per 1K people: $511.09 ($562 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 37.3 (41 donations)

– Population: 1,100

– Median household income: $52,692

– Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)

#36. 68638 (Fullerton, Nebraska)

– Donations per 1K people: $511.51 ($1,000 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.5 (1 donations)

– Population: 1,955

– Median household income: $53,207

– Total in Nebraska: $43,700 (3,663 donations)

#35. 82730 (Upton, Wyoming)

– Donations per 1K people: $514.63 ($950 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)

– Population: 1,846

– Median household income: $58,269

– Total in Wyoming: $26,181 (1,314 donations)

#34. 28594 (Emerald Isle, North Carolina)

– Donations per 1K people: $519.44 ($1,917 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3. (11 donations)

– Population: 3,691

– Median household income: $84,457

– Total in North Carolina: $133,069 (16,755 donations)

#33. 21874 (Willards, Maryland)

– Donations per 1K people: $522.20 ($1,001 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (3 donations)

– Population: 1,917

– Median household income: $45,898

– Total in Maryland: $87,365 (8,528 donations)

#32. 37215 (Nashville, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $528.86 ($12,187 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.7 (63 donations)

– Population: 23,044

– Median household income: $122,715

– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)

#31. 2199 (Boston, Massachusetts)

– Donations per 1K people: $531.36 ($763 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.5 (5 donations)

– Population: 1,435

– Median household income: $106,250

– Total in Massachusetts: $134,720 (8,456 donations)

#30. 42544 (Nancy, Kentucky)

– Donations per 1K people: $548.57 ($3,055 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.9 (16 donations)

– Population: 5,569

– Median household income: $38,143

– Total in Kentucky: $59,506 (4,114 donations)

#29. 72137 (Rose Bud, Arkansas)

– Donations per 1K people: $548.95 ($1,200 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.9 (2 donations)

– Population: 2,186

– Median household income: $42,567

– Total in Arkansas: $27,294 (4,492 donations)

#28. 85377 (Carefree, Arizona)

– Donations per 1K people: $557.70 ($2,002 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 12.8 (46 donations)

– Population: 3,589

– Median household income: $109,883

– Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)

#27. 76453 (Gordon, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $557.89 ($802 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.2 (6 donations)

– Population: 1,438

– Median household income: $70,179

– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)

#26. 97623 (Bonanza, Oregon)

– Donations per 1K people: $563.72 ($1,506 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.9 (21 donations)

– Population: 2,672

– Median household income: $45,703

– Total in Oregon: $100,666 (8,048 donations)

#25. 59079 (Shepherd, Montana)

– Donations per 1K people: $565.39 ($2,054 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 4.4 (16 donations)

– Population: 3,632

– Median household income: $61,750

– Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)

#24. 85334 (Ehrenberg, Arizona)

– Donations per 1K people: $567.16 ($570 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (2 donations)

– Population: 1,005

– Median household income: $38,393

– Total in Arizona: $205,609 (17,955 donations)

#23. 57567 (Philip, South Dakota)

– Donations per 1K people: $584.17 ($792 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (5 donations)

– Population: 1,356

– Median household income: $36,845

– Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)

#22. 61776 (Towanda, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $585.90 ($665 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 5.3 (6 donations)

– Population: 1,135

– Median household income: $107,175

– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)

#21. 22747 (Washington, Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $594.77 ($750 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.6 (2 donations)

– Population: 1,261

– Median household income: $74,700

– Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)

#20. 54876 (Stone Lake, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $607.73 ($1,012 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (2 donations)

– Population: 1,665

– Median household income: $58,750

– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)

#19. 99180 (Usk, Washington)

– Donations per 1K people: $611.38 ($651 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 53.5 (57 donations)

– Population: 1,065

– Median household income: $47,583

– Total in Washington: $176,454 (16,967 donations)

#18. 5456 (Ferrisburgh, Vermont)

– Donations per 1K people: $642.66 ($730 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 88.9 (101 donations)

– Population: 1,136

– Median household income: $105,536

– Total in Vermont: $8,393 (648 donations)

#17. 51351 (Milford, Iowa)

– Donations per 1K people: $763.09 ($3,493 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2. (9 donations)

– Population: 4,577

– Median household income: $59,970

– Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)

#16. 37356 (Monteagle, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $782.65 ($2,098 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.5 (4 donations)

– Population: 2,680

– Median household income: $45,143

– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)

#15. 80135 (Sedalia, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $823.76 ($3,470 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 15.4 (65 donations)

– Population: 4,212

– Median household income: $116,250

– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)

#14. 62535 (Forsyth, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $876.22 ($3,005 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.2 (11 donations)

– Population: 3,429

– Median household income: $95,000

– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)

#13. 54437 (Greenwood, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $890.63 ($2,661 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.7 (2 donations)

– Population: 2,988

– Median household income: $53,404

– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)

#12. 80833 (Rush, Colorado)

– Donations per 1K people: $911.71 ($950 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.9 (2 donations)

– Population: 1,042

– Median household income: $34,170

– Total in Colorado: $172,098 (11,343 donations)

#11. 62711 (Springfield, Illinois)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,006.28 ($16,434 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 2.8 (45 donations)

– Population: 16,331

– Median household income: $99,050

– Total in Illinois: $227,738 (15,814 donations)

#10. 38076 (Williston, Tennessee)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,033.36 ($1,193 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 10.4 (12 donations)

– Population: 1,154

– Median household income: $59,107

– Total in Tennessee: $143,903 (12,428 donations)

#9. 22967 (Roseland, Virginia)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,097.99 ($2,835 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.2 (3 donations)

– Population: 2,582

– Median household income: $68,373

– Total in Virginia: $191,641 (14,450 donations)

#8. 52142 (Fayette, Iowa)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,191.90 ($2,000 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.6 (1 donations)

– Population: 1,678

– Median household income: $39,417

– Total in Iowa: $38,867 (4,184 donations)

#7. 59922 (Lakeside, Montana)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,324.35 ($2,818 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.3 (7 donations)

– Population: 2,128

– Median household income: $65,675

– Total in Montana: $41,048 (3,046 donations)

#6. 84774 (Toquerville, Utah)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,397.53 ($2,349 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 7.7 (13 donations)

– Population: 1,681

– Median household income: $80,625

– Total in Utah: $58,237 (5,277 donations)

#5. 76578 (Thrall, Texas)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,540.96 ($1,900 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 0.8 (1 donations)

– Population: 1,233

– Median household income: $60,833

– Total in Texas: $650,487 (55,829 donations)

#4. 13417 (New York Mills, New York)

– Donations per 1K people: $1,827.20 ($5,602 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.3 (4 donations)

– Population: 3,066

– Median household income: $41,549

– Total in New York: $308,516 (27,643 donations)

#3. 57384 (Wolsey, South Dakota)

– Donations per 1K people: $2,238.01 ($2,502 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.8 (2 donations)

– Population: 1,118

– Median household income: $57,237

– Total in South Dakota: $21,405 (1,579 donations)

#2. 55974 (Spring Grove, Minnesota)

– Donations per 1K people: $2,660.55 ($5,800 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 3.7 (8 donations)

– Population: 2,180

– Median household income: $50,393

– Total in Minnesota: $71,104 (8,202 donations)

#1. 53577 (Plain, Wisconsin)

– Donations per 1K people: $4,034.58 ($5,600 total)

– Number of donations: per 1K people: 1.4 (2 donations)

– Population: 1,388

– Median household income: $71,833

– Total in Wisconsin: $126,329 (7,137 donations)